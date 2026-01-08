There is a limited four-game NBA schedule on Thursday, which begins at 7 p.m. ET and has the last tip at 9 p.m. ET. The schedule also means the NBA DFS player pool has some top options for daily Fantasy basketball lineups. Stars like Keyonte George, Anthony Edwards, Donovan Mitchell, Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis, Lauri Markkanen and Pascal Siakam are in action, so you certainly have plenty of directions to go with NBA DFS picks. Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning NBA DFS strategy.

Donte DiVincenzo (undisclosed), Josh Giddey (hamstring) and Isaiah Jackson (concussion) are among those who are out for tonight. That means there are several players who could make a difference in their absences. Who should find their way into your daily Fantasy basketball lineups? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, January 8

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Mavericks PF/C Anthony Davis, who is listed at $9,300 on DraftKings and $10,900 on FanDuel. The 14th-year veteran is off to a solid start to the season. In 18 games, all starts, he is averaging a 20.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 steals in 30.8 minutes. He is connecting on 52.2% of his field goals and 72.6% of his free throws. Davis should fare well against the Utah defense, which ranks 27th in the league by allowing 119.8 points per game.

Dallas has won two games in a row thanks in part to Davis' play. He is coming off back-to-back double-doubles. In a 100-98 win at Sacramento on Tuesday, he scored 19 points, while grabbing 16 rebounds. He poured in 26 points, while adding 12 rebounds, five blocks and three assists in a 110-104 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Davis with forward Naji Marshall ($5,000 on DraftKings and $5,400 on FanDuel). The fifth-year veteran is averaging 13.2 points in 37 games played, including 14 starts. He is coming off a 15-point, seven-rebound effort in the win over the Kings.

In a 140-133 overtime loss at Utah on Dec. 15, he poured in 15 points, while grabbing three rebounds in 36 minutes of action. In 69 games last season, including 31 starts, he averaged 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and three assists in 27.8 minutes. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, Jan. 8

