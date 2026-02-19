A 10-game schedule highlights Thursday's NBA action, which begins at 7 p.m. ET, and has the last tip at 10:30 p.m. ET. There are a number of high quality options in the NBA DFS player pool to build your daily Fantasy basketball lineups around. Stars like Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, Scottie Barnes and Victor Wembanyama are scheduled to be in action, so you certainly have plenty of directions to go with NBA DFS picks.

Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning NBA DFS strategy.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, February 19

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham at $10,300 on DraftKings and $10,900 on FanDuel. Cunningham has averaged 25.5 points over the past 10 games. In a 113-95 win at Toronto on Feb. 11, he scored 28 points, while adding nine assists and seven rebounds. In a 110-104 win at Charlotte on Feb. 9, he poured in 33 points, while adding nine rebounds and seven assists.

He's also building his NBA DFS strategy around stacking Cunningham with center Paul Reed, who is $5,700 on DraftKings and $5,700 on FanDuel. Reed has played well of late, scoring 22 points, while adding five rebounds and four blocks in the win at Toronto on Feb. 11. He scored 12 points and added three rebounds in the win at Charlotte. He's in line for much more playing time on Thursday with Detroit missing both Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart, who are each suspended.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, Feb. 19

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of an optimal matchup.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday?