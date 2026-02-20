Friday's NBA schedule contains nine games with the action beginning at 7 p.m. ET with the last tip set for 10 p.m. ET. There are a number of high quality options in the NBA DFS player pool to build your daily Fantasy basketball lineups around. Stars like James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Porter, Anthony Edwards, Jalen Johnson, Lauri Markkanen, Trey Murphy III, Brandon Miller and Julius Randle are scheduled to be in action, so you certainly have plenty of directions to go with NBA DFS picks. Some standout players have already been ruled out for tonight. Among those include Pascal Siakam (personal), Santi Aldama (knee), Ivica Zubac (ankle), Jalen Williams (hamstring), Cooper Flagg (foot) and Dejounte Murray (Achilles).

Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning NBA DFS strategy.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, February 20

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Cam Spencer ($5,300 FanDuel), who has averaged 15.5 points over two games against Utah this season. In 51 games, including 14 starts, he is averaging 11.6 points, 5.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 24.1 minutes. Spencer has had some big games of late. In a 135-115 loss at Portland on Feb. 6, he poured in 18 points, while dishing out five assists. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

He's also building his NBA DFS strategy around stacking Spencer with point guard Javon Small, who is $4,100 on FanDuel. Small has come on of late and is averaging 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists over his past 10 games. His minute totals have climbed substantially as well. In a 122-115 loss at Portland on Feb. 7, he scored 22 points, while adding six rebounds and four assists. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, Feb. 20

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.