Friday's NBA schedule features five games, which begin at 7 p.m. ET, with the last tip at 9:30 p.m. ET. There are a number of high quality options in the NBA DFS player pool to build your daily Fantasy basketball lineups around. Stars like Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Naji Marshall, Marvin Bagley III and Khris Middleton are scheduled to be in action, so you certainly have plenty of directions to go with NBA DFS picks.

Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning NBA DFS strategy.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, February 27

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Dallas Mavericks power forward Naji Marshall ($7,200 DraftKings, $7,200 FanDuel). Marshall has averaged 19.4 points over his last 10 games. In Thursday's 130-121 loss to the Sacramento Kings, he poured in 36 points, while adding 10 rebounds and six assists. He had 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds in Tuesday's 123-114 win at Brooklyn. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

He's also building his NBA DFS strategy around stacking Marshall with Mavericks center Marvin Bagley III, who is $5,000 on DraftKings and $5,900 on FanDuel. Bagley has made an impact since being acquired from the Washington Wizards at the trade deadline. In six games since the trade, he has reached double-digit scoring four times, including a pair of double-doubles. In a 134-130 win at Indiana on Sunday, he scored 12 points, while grabbing 11 rebounds. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, Feb. 27

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday?