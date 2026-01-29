Thursday's NBA slate features eight games, which begins at 7 p.m. ET, and has the last tip at 9:30 p.m. ET. There are a number of high quality options in the NBA DFS player pool to build your daily Fantasy basketball lineups around. Stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cade Cunningham, Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant, Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Johnson and Alperen Sengun are in action, so you certainly have plenty of directions to go with NBA DFS picks. Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning NBA DFS strategy.

Among those who are out for tonight include Donte DiVincenzo (toe), Ajay Mitchell (hip), Tari Eason (ankle) and Aaron Gordon (hamstring). That means there are several players who could make a difference in their absences. Who should find their way into your daily Fantasy basketball lineups?

Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, January 29

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu. He's also stacking Dosunmu with power forward Matas Buzelis, who is coming off a 20-point, eight-rebound effort in a 113-110 loss at Indiana on Wednesday. Buzelis had 21 points, four assists, two blocks and two rebounds in a 138-110 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 20.

Chicago has won four of its last six games in part because of Buzelis' play. In 47 games this season, all starts, he is averaging 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, two assists and 1.4 blocks in 27.9 minutes. He is connecting on 47.9% of his field goals, including 36.5% of his 3-pointers, and 77.9% of his free throws.

As for Dosunmu, the fifth-year veteran is averaging 14.6 points in 41 games played, including seven starts. He had 19 points, four rebounds and four assists in a 113-110 loss at Indiana on Wednesday.

In a 129-118 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, he scored 20 points and added three rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes. The Bulls have a favorable matchup with the Miami Heat, who have the 24th ranked scoring defense, which allows 118.4 points per game. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, Jan. 29

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.