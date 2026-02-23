The Monday NBA schedule brings just three games, but with Spurs vs. Pistons leading the slate off, NBA DFS players still get a pair of MVP contenders to consider in Victor Wembanyama and Cade Cunningham. Both star will face an elite defense on the other side, but their ability to stuff the stat sheet still make them worthy of consideration for NBA DFS lineups.

Other notable names in the NBA DFS player pool for Monday include Alperen Sengun, Kevin Durant, Lauri Markkanen, Jalen Duren and DeMar DeRozan. Finding players who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is the key to constructing a winning NBA DFS strategy. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Monday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, Feb. 23

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is s Wembanyama at $10,700 on DraftKings and $11,600 on FanDuel. Look no further than this past Saturday to see the massive impact Wemby can have on a stat sheet. He recorded 28 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and a steal against the Kings. The matchup is much tougher on Monday, but the two-way star is still a critical building block for NBA DFS lineups on the shorter slate. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

He's also building his NBA DFS strategy around Rockets forward Tari Eason ($6,400 on DraftKings, $6,000 on FanDuel), who is coming off a double-double against the Knicks over the weekend. Eason takes on the Jazz on Monday, the team with the worst defensive efficiency in the league. He comes in at a lower price than teammates like Durant, Sengun and Amen Thompson, making him a strong daily Fantasy value. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, Feb. 23

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.