Four of the five winless NBA teams will square off in a pair of matchups on Monday's NBA schedule, with Celtics vs. Pelicans and Nets vs. Rockets, both at 8 p.m. ET. While they're devoid of victories, they aren't short on top NBA DFS picks to include in Monday's daily Fantasy basketball lineups. Jaylen Brown, Zion Williamson, Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun and Michael Porter Jr. all can fill up a stat sheet. Should you form an NBA DFS stack with Durant and Sengun, or go all-in on Williamson, despite his lofty NBA DFS price tags?

Williamson is among the top-three most expensive power forwards on both DraftKings and FanDuel. However, he's lived up to his costs thus far, leading the league with 4.0 steals and ranking in the top-20 in points, rebounds and assists. What more economical options are there in the NBA DFS player pool that you could pair with the Pelicans superstar? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Friday (when he last made picks), McClure identified Spurs center Victor Wembanyama as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both sites. The result: Wembanyama had 29 points, 11 rebounds, nine blocks, two assists and one steal, returning 67.25 points on DraftKings and 75.2 points on FanDuel. Anyone who rostered him could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Monday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, October 27

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is again rostering Wembanyama, who is listed at $11,000 on DraftKings and $12,400 on FanDuel. Through three games, the Frenchman is putting up otherworldly numbers and justifying being one of the MVP favorites. His 33.3 points rank sixth in the NBA, while his 13.3 rebounds are fourth-best, and he tops the league with a staggering 6.0 blocks per night. He's had at least 29 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in every game thus far.

Wembanyama has posted three triple-doubles in his career, and one of them came against Monday's opponent in the Toronto Raptors. He had 27 points, 14 boards, 10 blocks and five assists versus Toronto when he last faced the team, and the Raptors defense has struggled immensely early in the 2025-26 NBA season. Toronto ranks 27th in points allowed, and just four teams have had their shots blocked more often than the Raptors this year. That plays right into Wembanyama's strength as he's a must-start for Monday NBA DFS lineups.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes building around Suns forward Royce O'Neale ($4,400 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel). The veteran continues to make the most of his increased minutes with Jalen Green (hamstring) out and provides a high Fantasy floor at a discount of a price. He's averaging 10 points per game with at least four rebounds in every contest thus far.

Suns starter Dillon Brooks (groin) is questionable for Monday, so O'Neale could be in line for even more court time against Utah. When O'Neale last faced the Jazz, he had a full stat line with 12 points, four assists, four blocks and three rebounds, with the blocked shots matching a career high. For someone who sits outside the top 30 most expensive small forwards on both DraftKings and FanDuel, O'Neale is a steal at his price tags and would then allow you to pair him with more expensive options as well. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, October 27

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.