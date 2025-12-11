There is a four-game NBA regular season slate on Thursday, which begins at 8 p.m. ET and has the last tip at 10 p.m. ET. The schedule also means the NBA DFS player pool has some top options for daily Fantasy basketball lineups. Stars like Nikola Jokic, Alperen Sengun, Jamal Murray, James Harden, Jaylen Brown and Deni Avdija are in action, so you certainly have plenty of directions to go with NBA DFS picks. Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning NBA DFS strategy.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is among those stars that are out, so there could be several Bucks who could outperform their NBA DFS price tags that you could target. Should the likes of Gary Trent Jr. or Kyle Kuzma find their way into your daily Fantasy basketball lineups? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, December 11

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Bucks point guard Kevin Porter Jr., who is listed at $7,600 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel. The seventh-year veteran is healthy and has come on of late. In six games, all starts, he is averaging 21.8 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 28.8 minutes of action. He also connects on 55.8% of his field goals, including 61.8% from 3-point range and 88.9% at the free throw line.

Milwaukee (10-15) has lost three of four, but has gotten a boost from the return of Porter. He is coming off a 32-point, six-assist, four-rebound and four-steal effort in a 124-112 loss at Detroit. He had 30 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals in a 129-126 loss at Washington on Dec. 1.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes building around Denver's Nikola Jokic ($12,900 on DraftKings and $12,800 on FanDuel). The 10th-year center is averaging 29.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 11 assists in 23 starts. He is averaging 34.9 minutes of action per game.

He has scored 20 or more points in six consecutive games and in 21 of 23 this season. He scored a season-high 55 points, while grabbing 12 rebounds in a 130-116 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 12. In a 134-133 win at Atlanta on Friday, he poured in 40 points, while adding nine rebounds and eight assists. He has registered 11 triple-doubles and 21 double-doubles on the year. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, December 11

