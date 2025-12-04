There is a five-game NBA regular season slate on Thursday, which begins at 7 p.m. ET and has the last tip at 8 p.m. ET. The slate also means the NBA DFS player pool has some top options for daily Fantasy basketball lineups. Stars like Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James and Anthony Edwards are in action, so you certainly have plenty of directions to go with NBA DFS picks. Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning NBA DFS strategy.

Jaylen Brown (illness) is listed as doubtful, while Jimmy Butler (knee) and Joel Embiid (knee) are questionable, so you'll want to monitor their statuses before inserting them into daily Fantasy basketball lineups. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, December 4

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard, who is listed at $6,800 on DraftKings and $6,800 on FanDuel. The sixth-year veteran has taken off and is one of the key components to Boston's success. He is the Celtics' second-leading scorer. In 21 games, all starts, he is averaging 17.1 points, 4.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 32.2 minutes. He is connecting on 45.2% of his field goals and 85.7% of his free throws.

Boston (12-9) has won seven of nine and Pritchard is one of the reasons for it. In Sunday's 117-115 win at Cleveland, he poured in 42 points, while adding three rebounds and three assists. He had 19 points and eight assists in a 138-129 win over Orlando on Nov. 23.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes building around Minnesota's Naz Reid ($5,700 on DraftKings and $5,700 on FanDuel). The sixth-year center is averaging 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists off the bench. He is averaging 25.2 minutes of action per game.

Reid is coming off an 18-point, six-assist and five-rebound performance in a 149-142 overtime win at New Orleans on Tuesday. He has scored in double figures in each of the last five games and in 14 of 21 this season. He has registered three double-doubles this year, the last coming in a 120-96 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 17. In that game, he scored 22 points, while adding 12 rebounds and two assists. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, December 4

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.