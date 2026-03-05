A nine-game slate highlights Thursday's NBA action, which begins at 7 p.m. ET, with the last tip at 10 p.m. ET. There are a number of high quality options in the NBA DFS player pool to build your daily Fantasy basketball lineups around. Stars like Cade Cunningham, Trae Young, Cooper Flagg, Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant, Paolo Banchero, Scottie Barnes, Victor Wembanyama and Alperen Sengun are scheduled to be in action, so you certainly have plenty of directions to go with NBA DFS picks. There are some top options that won't be available. They include Alex Sarr (hamstring), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Kyshawn George (elbow) and Moses Moody (wrist).

Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning NBA DFS strategy. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, March 5

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Utah point guard Isaiah Collier ($7,800 DraftKings, $7,900 FanDuel). Collier has been red hot, averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games. In a 106-102 loss at Philadelphia on Wednesday, Collier scored 18 points, while adding five assists, three steals and one block. He scored 21 points, while adding seven assists, two steals, three rebounds and one block in a 115-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 28. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

He's also building his NBA DFS strategy around stacking Collier with Utah shooting guard Brice Sensabaugh, who is $5,800 on DraftKings and $5,200 on FanDuel. Sensabaugh has reached double-digit scoring in six of his last nine games. Over the past 10, he is averaging 14.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He poured in 26 points, while adding three rebounds in a 125-105 loss at Houston on Feb. 23. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, March 5

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.