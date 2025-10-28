The Tuesday NBA DFS player pool will consist of players from 10 teams, as the action gets underway with 76ers vs. Wizards at 7 p.m. ET and concludes with Warriors vs. Clippers at 10 p.m. ET. Giannis Antetokounmpo, VJ Edgecombe, Steph Curry and Jalen Brunson are some of the big names to consider for NBA DFS picks on the Tuesday slate. NBA DFS players will be especially tuned into the two earlier tips -- Sixers vs. Wizards and Heat vs. Hornets (7:30 p.m. ET) -- since those games have the highest over/unders of the evening at 238.5 and 241.5, respectively.

Who should you target for NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, October 28

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Sixers guard VJ Edgecombe at $6,600 on FanDuel and $6,500 on DraftKings. The rookie out of Baylor has exploded on to the NBA scene with 24.5 points per game. He's hitting 46.3% of his shots from the field, and he's been a stuffing the stat sheet with 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and two steals per game thus far. He faces a Wizards squad that ranks 20th in the NBA in defensive rating, opening the door for another big night.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes building around Heat center Bam Adebayo ($8,000 on DraftKings, $7,800 on FanDuel). The veteran is averaging a double-double with 19.3 points and 10 rebounds per game. He's also averaging three assists per game and has historically been a solid source for blocks and steals as well. Miami's matchup against Charlotte has the highest over/under of the evening, giving Adebayo plenty of chances to rack of production. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, Oct. 28

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of an optimal matchup.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday?