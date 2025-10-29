After eight days of NBA action, there have been several surprises, which could affect your Wednesday NBA DFS strategy. The likes of Austin Reaves and Aaron Gordon are averaging over 30 points per game and have surely rewarded those who utilized them as daily Fantasy basketball picks. Meanwhile, the likes of Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell being 30 ppg scorers early in the season was a bit more predictable. All four are part of Wednesday's NBA DFS player pool, meaning you'll have to make decisions on which to roster.

Opposing defense should always be taken into account when filling out NBA DFS lineups. Mitchell and Cleveland take on the Celtics, who are allowing the lowest field goal percentage and keeping opponents to the second-fewest points per game. Thus, Mitchell may be one to bypass with your NBA daily Fantasy picks. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, October 29

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Nuggets center Nikola Jokic at $12,100 on FanDuel and $11,500 on DraftKings. Already a three-time MVP, Jokic is one of the favorites to collect his fourth and is off to a fantastic start to the 2025-26 NBA season. He leads the NBA in both rebounds (15.3) and assists (11.7) as he's posted triple-doubles in all three games. He's also adding 20 points per night and is even chipping in with a career-high of 2.0 steals per game. On Wednesday, he'll face the Pelicans, who have allowed the second-most Fantasy points to opposing centers on FanDuel and the fourth-most to the position on DraftKings.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes building around Pacers power forward Pascal Siakam ($8,400 on DraftKings, $9,200 on FanDuel), who has stepped up in the absence of Tyrese Haliburton. Siakam is averaging career highs in points (26), rebounds (10.3) assists (6) and steals (1.3). The three-time All-Star gets a nice matchup on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks, who are 1-3 and have struggled defending power forwards. They allowed Chet Holmgren to have 18 points, 11 boards and 4 blocks in their last game and gave up 33 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists to Scottie Barnes in their previous game. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, Oct. 29

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.