NBA DFS: Draymond Green and top picks for April 18 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

The 2019 NBA Playoffs are fueling some intense action in NBA DFS tournaments and cash games on daily Fantasy sites such as FanDuel and DraftKings so far. And on Thursday night there will be three great opening-round postseason matchups to form the player pool for NBA DFS lineups. Ben Simmons and the Sixers take on D'Angelo Russell and the Nets at 8 p.m. ET, while Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets take on DeMar DeRozan and the Spurs at 9 p.m. ET. Then, Stephen Curry and the Warriors battle Lou Williams and the Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET. Those are the most expensive NBA DFS players each team has to offer on Thursday night and they're all sure to be popular options. But finding balance is always a key and that's why you'll want to check out the NBA DFS picks and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure before you set your own NBA DFS rosters for NBA playoff action on Thursday.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

For Thursday's playoff slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on Warriors forward Draymond Green at $8,800 on FanDuel and $6,700 on DraftKings. Green averaged just 7.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game during the regular season, but he's taken on a much larger role offensively in the postseason. Through two games, Green is averaging 15.5 points and 8.0 assists against the Clippers. He's also pulled in 10 rebounds, blocked three shots and collected three steals to stuff the stat sheet for NBA DFS players.

Without DeMarcus Cousins, Green should continue to play a more active role on the offensive end. And that gives him the potential to continue putting up 6-8x returns on DraftKings like he has in four of the last five games he's played.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes targeting Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell ($8,000 on FanDuel, $6,300 on DraftKings), who's scored 40 or more points on DraftKings in his last three games. Harrell has been an offensive juggernaut so far in this series. In Game 1, he dropped 26 points while collecting five rebounds, dishing out two assists, collecting two steals and blocking two shots. Then in Game 2, he dropped 25 points with 10 rebounds, and he put those numbers up while averaging 31 minutes per night off the bench.

With Cousins out, the Warriors are more vulnerable in the frontcourt and that makes Harrell arguably their most important weapon offensively. Look for him to continue to play big minutes off the bench and to continue having the sort of offensive impact that can result in close to 7x returns or better like we've seen in his last three games.

