NBA DFS: Draymond Green and top picks for May 1 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA Playoff action on Tuesday, May 1, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.



He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Monday, McClure rostered Celtics guard Terry Rozier at just $6,900 on FanDuel and $6,600 on DraftKings. The result: Rozier exploded for 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists -- returning over 54 points on both DraftKings and FanDuel.



For Tuesday's two-game slate of Cavaliers-Raptors and Pelicans-Warriors, McClure is all over Raptors guard Fred VanVleet as a value play at $2,500 on FanDuel and $3,700 on DraftKings.



VanVleet has scored at least 24 points on DraftKings in all three meetings against the Cavaliers this season. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Tuesday's slate.



McClure is also loving Warriors forward Draymond Green at $8,800 on FanDuel and $8,100 on DraftKings.



He gets an ideal matchup against a Pelicans squad that has struggled to guard him. In Saturday's Game 1 victory over New Orleans, Green stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists, producing over 60 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings. And he has scored at least 40 points on FanDuel in five of his last six games, so take advantage of the bargain and watch the DFS points roll in.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to score 60, even 70 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Tuesday's NBA Playoff games from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.