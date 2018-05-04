NBA DFS: Draymond Green and top picks for May 4 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for the 2018 NBA Playoff games on Friday, May 4, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.



He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Thursday, McClure built both rosters around LeBron James. The result: James exceeded his lofty expectations with 43 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds -- returning over 75 points on DraftKings and FanDuel, his best performance since January. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.



For Friday's two-game slate of Warriors-Pelicans and Rockets-Jazz, McClure is all over New Orleans guard Rajon Rondo at $7,500 on FanDuel and $7,300 on DraftKings.



Rondo has been an assist machine this postseason, recording more than 10 in his last four games. And when he's contributing in the scoring column, like he did with 22 points on Tuesday, he can pile up points on DraftKings and FanDuel in a hurry.



Another pick McClure loves: Warriors forward Draymond Green, who is $9,000 on FanDuel and $8,200 on DraftKings.



Green has been a monster against New Orleans thus far, averaging a triple-double through the first two games of this series and returning over 55 DK and FD points in both of those efforts.



Stephen Curry's return to the lineup did virtually nothing to slow Green down, and against a New Orleans defense that allowed more points than almost any team during the regular season, Green has a favorable chance to pile up more huge numbers as this series unfolds.



