NBA DFS: Draymond Green and top picks for May 6 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

The 2019 NBA Playoffs roll on Monday with a pair of pivotal games. Celtics vs. Bucks tips off at 7 p.m. ET with Milwaukee holding a 2-1 edge in that Eastern Conference semifinal matchup. In the Western Conference, Warriors vs. Rockets gets underway at 9:30 p.m. ET as Houston looks to even that series up at 2-2 after claiming Game 3 in overtime. Even with just two games on the slate, there are plenty of stars like Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden to choose from.

For Monday's playoff slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on Warriors forward Draymond Green at $8,600 on FanDuel and $6,900 on DraftKings. It can be tough to know which Golden State players will go off on a given night, but one advantage of having Green is NBA DFS players know he'll produce in multiple categories. In addition to averaging 16 points per game in this series, he's also averaged over 10 rebounds and has posted solid numbers for assists, steals and blocks.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Monday includes targeting Rockets guard Eric Gordon ($5,600 on both sites), who has returned over 6x value on both sites twice in this series already. With the threat of going down 0-3 looming, Gordon played one of his best games of the year in Game 3, scoring 30 points as he hit 55 percent of his shots from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range. Look for him to again be a big factor at an affordable price as Houston looks to even the series up on Monday.

