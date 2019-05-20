NBA DFS: Draymond Green and top picks for Warriors vs. Blazers, Game 4 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

The 2019 NBA Playoffs roll on Monday night at 9 p.m. ET with Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors have built a commanding 3-0 lead, but Portland's back will be against the wall and the Blazers have shown they can be competitive in this series. NBA DFS players will need to evaluate all these factors when locking in lineups for Warriors vs. Blazers single-game tournaments like the $400K NBA Shot on FanDuel and $500K Best of the West on DraftKings. Before evaluating high-priced NBA DFS options such as Steph Curry, Damian Lillard and Klay Thompson for Monday night, be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a professional DFS player, and his top NBA DFS picks, lineups and advice can help you crush your Game 4 rosters.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA regular season, producing multiple lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. On May 10, his lineups for Warriors vs. Rockets finished second in an NBA GPP that paid $100K to first. Anybody following his picks is up huge. Now he's turned his attention to Monday's single-game slate. You can only see his full lineup at SportsLine.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Game 4 of Warriors vs. Blazers includes rostering Draymond Green at $15,000 on FanDuel and $9,000 on DraftKings. While Curry and Thompson have received much of the praise for helping the Warriors overcome the loss of Kevin Durant (calf) thus far, Green showed up in a huge way in Game 3, stuffing the stat sheet with 20 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists and fours steals. That led to almost 70 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also involves rostering Blazers guard Seth Curry at $7,500 on FanDuel and $2,600 on DraftKings. His brother, Steph, has clearly had the upper hand in this series, but Seth Curry returned huge NBA DFS value in Game 2 when he scored 16 points and recorded four steals. He's seen almost 30 minutes on the floor in the past two games, so he has a strong chance to pay off an extremely affordable price.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream individual matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return huge points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Game 4 of Warriors vs. Blazers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.