NBA DFS: Dwight Powell and top picks for April 10 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Tuesday, April 10, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and has rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on several tournament and cash game rosters.
He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Monday, McClure rostered Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic at $6,900 on FanDuel. The result: Mirotic exploded for 24 points, 16 rebounds and two steals -- returning 52.2 points on FanDuel, his third-best performance of the season. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.
For Tuesday's slate, McClure is all over Mavericks forward Dwight Powell as a value play at $4,700 on FanDuel and $5,800 on DraftKings.
Powell has seen big minutes the last two games as the Mavs look to wind down a disappointing season. He has recorded a combined 26 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and two blocks during that span.
On Tuesday, he gets an ideal matchup against the Phoenix Suns that should be extremely fast-paced. Phoenix gives up 113.5 points per game, by far the most in the entire NBA, so look for Powell to have plenty of opportunities to pay off his small price.
McClure is also looking to take advantage of this matchup by stacking Powell with teammate Johnathan Motley, who is $6,000 on FanDuel and $5,400 on DraftKings.
Motley had an off-day on Sunday, but in his prior two games, he saw over 40 minutes on the floor and returned big-time production. With Mavs forward Harrison Barnes (rest) sitting out on Tuesday, both Powell and Motley have plenty of upside.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of producing huge numbers who has a fast-paced matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to score 40, even 50 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Tuesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.
-
NBA Tuesday, news, schedule, rumors
Here's everything you need to know around the NBA on Tuesday
-
Lue has plan to fix Cavs' defense
The Cavaliers are 29th in defense rating this season
-
Pera will not sell the Grizzlies
Control of Grizzlies ownership will not change hands after minority owners initiated the buy-sell...
-
A knee surgeon explains Kyrie's surgery
The Celtics star point guard is expected to be back on the court in four to five months
-
How to watch: Celtics at Wizards
The Wizards look for a big win as they try to avoid eighth place in the East
-
Updating West playoff picture
Seeds are still up in the air, but seven of the eight available playoff spots have been decided...