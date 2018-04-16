NBA DFS: Dwyane Wade and top picks for April 16 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA playoffs action Monday, April 16, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.

He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Sunday, McClure rostered Pacers guard Victor Oladipo at $9,500 on FanDuel. The result: He exploded in a Game 1 upset of the Cavaliers with 32 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals -- returning a whopping 56.2 points on FanDuel at just 5 percent ownership. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS day.

For Monday's two-game slate of Heat-76ers and Spurs-Warriors, McClure is all over Heat guard Dwyane Wade at $4,500 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings.

Miami will look to its playoff veteran for leadership after getting blown out in Game 1 of this series. Wade only saw 19 minutes in the opener, but that was likely a result of the game getting out of reach early.

He should push for at least 25 minutes Monday and has upside of 30 or more points on FanDuel and DraftKings as he tries to will Miami to a much-needed victory in order to avoid a 2-0 hole.

Another pick McClure likes on both sites: Spurs forward Rudy Gay, who is $5,800 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings.

Gay was one of the few bright spots for San Antonio in Game 1, logging 15 points, six rebounds, two steals and two assists off the bench against Golden State.

San Antonio needs more of the same Monday as the Spurs try to get back in this series. The Warriors gave up 107.5 points per game in the regular season, one of the highest totals of any team in the postseason, so there are opportunities to pile up DFS production against the defending champs.

