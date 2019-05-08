NBA DFS: Eric Bledsoe and best picks for May 8 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

The 2019 NBA playoffs heat up Wednesday with two highly anticipated second-round matchups that feature some of the league's hottest teams. Wednesday's main slate provides another opportunity for NBA DFS players to cash big. And with big time playmakers peppering Wednesday's NBA DFS main slate, you'll want to identify the players who present the best value before entering your NBA DFS lineups. That will help you afford more expensive, less risky options like Warriors forward Kevin Durant or Rockets guard James Harden. Before entering a Wednesday NBA DFS tournament such as the $400K Wednesday NBA Shot on FanDuel or the $555K Game 5 Spectacular on DraftKings, first be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say. His top NBA DFS picks for May 8, optimal lineups and advice can help you navigate Wednesday's slate.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, matchups and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is absolutely rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

For Wednesday's playoff slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe at $6,200 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings. Bledsoe and the Bucks have a chance to close out the Celtics tonight at home. In Milwaukee's 123-102 home victory over Boston in Game 2, Bledsoe totaled 21 points, five assists, three rebounds and two blocks. He drained seven of his 12 shot attempts, including three triples, and he knocked down all of his attempts from the free-throw line. Lock him in your NBA DFS lineup and look for a big return against Boston at home.

He's stacking Bledsoe with teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,500 on FanDuel, $10,300 on DraftKings), who exploded for 39 points, 16 rebounds and four assists in his last meeting against the Celtics. Antetokounmpo has been an absolute stud for NBA DFS players who have rostered him this postseason, scoring 50 or more points on DraftKings in six of his eight appearances. Lock him in as one of the top overall plays on Wednesday.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.