NBA DFS: Eric Gordon and top picks for March 24 DraftKings, FanDuel lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA DFS action on Saturday, March 24, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing big on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.
He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Friday, McClure locked in Bulls guard Cameron Payne at $5,600 on FanDuel. The result: Payne scored 17 points, dished out six assists and grabbed four rebounds, returning 32.8 points on FanDuel, his best performance of the season. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.
For Saturday's NBA DFS slate, McClure is all over Suns center Alex Len as a value play at $4,500 on both sites.
Len is seeing extended time on the floor because Tyson Chandler (neck) has been on the shelf. Chandler has been ruled out for Saturday, meaning Len could again easily see 25 to 30 minutes of action.
And he gets an extremely favorable matchup against the Orlando Magic, who give up almost 110 points per game. Look for huge numbers across the board in this game between two of the NBA's worst defenses, giving Len a great chance to pay off his small price.
Roster Len and you'll have plenty of room to add a high-scoring stud like Rockets guard Eric Gordon, who is $5,200 on FanDuel and $6,800 on DraftKings.
Gordon has surpassed 35 points on FanDuel and DraftKings in two of his last five outings.
With a matchup against the Pelicans, the second-worst scoring defense in the NBA, on tap, Gordon has a favorable chance to hit those type of numbers again. Lock him in at a price that won't break the bank and leave plenty of room to load up on other stars.
McClure is also targeting a player who has been producing massive numbers recently and has a dream matchup on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Saturday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed numerous tournament rosters this season.
