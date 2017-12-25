NBA DFS for Christmas Day: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Christmas Day, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Saturday, McClure locked in Portland point guard Shabazz Napier at just $5,100 on FanDuel. The result? Napier went off with 21 points and five assists, returning a season-high 39.75 DK points on the evening. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.

For Christmas Day, McClure is all over Cavs guard Dwyane Wade, who he says is a core play at $5,300 knowing that he's well-rested and highly motivated in a fast-paced game. Wade and the Cavs face the Warriors in an NBA Finals rematch. Wade hasn't played since Thursday, when he put up 10 points in 24 minutes against the Bulls.

Wade is averaging 11.9 points in December and has had between 20 and 27 DK points his past five games. And if all that weren't enough, his price has dipped from $5,800, where it was at the beginning of the month. Lock in the value on Christmas and watch the points rain down.

If you roster Wade, you'll still have plenty of room to add a stud like his Cleveland teammate LeBron James, who McClure says is a must-play on the Christmas Day five-game slate. In fact, James is No. 2 on McClure's "Stud Rankings" for Monday. If you're entering multiple rosters, he's a must-have.

James has topped 60 DK points in every game since Dec. 6 and has three triple-doubles in his past five games. He'll be the centerpiece of the most-anticipated game of Christmas Day.

