NBA DFS for Dec. 11: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Monday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.
He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Saturday, McClure locked in Rudy Gay as a value pick at just $5,500 on FanDuel. The result: Gay played 33 minutes and had 16 points, nine rebounds and a pair of assists, good for a solid 26.8 DFS points at a very affordable price. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.
For Monday, McClure is all over Celtics guard Terry Rozier as a value pick at just $4,000 on FanDuel and $4,100 on DraftKings.
Rozier is one of many talented young Celtics players on the roster, but he's been shining recently with Kyrie Irving missing time. The third-year player has seen at least 23 minutes over the past four games and his numbers have been going way, way up.
He's scoring at a higher rate, but he's also stuffing the stat sheet. He's averaged six rebounds per game over the last four contests, while also contributing multiple assists and steals during that stretch.
Rozier is a steal in a matchup against a shaky Bulls' perimeter defense, leaving you plenty of room to roster a huge name like Warriors forward Draymond Green ($8,500 on FanDuel, $7,400 on DraftKings).
Some are avoiding Green because he's been dealing with a sore shoulder, but he's listed as probable for a favorable matchup against Portland. With Stephen Curry (ankle) still out of the lineup, Green is in line for big numbers against the Trail Blazers.
SportsLine's Projection Model says Green will score 11 points and lead all players with eight rebounds in a game with the second-highest Over-Under of the slate at 217 points. Lock him in your lineup and watch the DFS points roll in.
McClure is also targeting another player you might not even be thinking about who is line for extended action on Monday night. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Monday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.
-
Embiid takes blame for Hinkie losing job
Hinkie parted ways with the 76ers in 2016 after drastically changing the direction of the...
-
Ball brothers to play in Lithuania?
LaVar Ball's sons signed with agents last week, making it impossible for them to play college...
-
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors odds, picks
SportsLine simulated Monday night's Warriors-Trail Blazers game 10,000 times
-
NBA officials clap back at Paul Pierce
The refs didn't take kindly to Pierce questioning their television setup
-
JR Smith rolls out awesome ugly hoodie
Smith is upping the ante on ugly Christmas sweaters this year
-
Clippers vs. Raptors odds, picks
SportsLine simulated Monday's Clippers-Raptors game 10,000 times, with some surprising res...
Add a Comment