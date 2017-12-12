NBA DFS for Dec. 12: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Tuesday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Monday, McClure locked in Celtics guard Terry Rozier as a value pick at just $4,000 on FanDuel. The result: Rozier, filling in for Kyrie Irving, logged 13 points, five assists and three boards -- returning a strong 22.1 DFS points at an extremely affordable price. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.



For Tuesday, McClure is all over Knicks point guard Frank Ntilikina, who is a tremendous value pick for just $3,600 on FanDuel.



Ntilikina has seen extended usage over the past month and has been on the floor for over 20 minutes in last four contests. His price point, however, hasn't grown at the same rate.



He has a juicy matchup tonight against the Lakers, a team with a shaky perimeter defense. McClure could see Ntilikina on the floor for up to 30 minutes this evening, giving him plenty of opportunities to pay off a low price tag.



If you roster him, you'll have plenty of room to roster a huge name like Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis, who is $8,500 on DraftKings and $9,700 on FanDuel.



Like his teammate Ntilikina, Porzingis has an enticing matchup against the Lakers. McClure is impressed with how he's looked since his injury and thinks he'll have his way offensively against Los Angeles.



He could especially bring value by piling up blocks and steals in Tuesday's game. He got it done in every way imaginable against the Hawks on Sunday, returning 30 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and a pair of steals and assists. Expect him to stuff the stat sheet again tonight and watch the DFS points roll in.



McClure is also targeting another big name who has been a usage monster recently, regularly seeing over 40 minutes per night on the court. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Tuesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.