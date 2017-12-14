NBA DFS for Dec. 14: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Thursday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Wednesday, McClure locked in Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore as a value pick at just $4,600 on FanDuel. The result? Moore exploded with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists -- bringing in 31 DFS points at an extremely affordable price. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.



For Thursday, McClure is all over Dallas point guard J.J. Barea, who is a tremendous value at just $5,500 on FanDuel.



Barea has seen extended usage with Dennis Smith Jr. out of the lineup. He's scored 16 points in back-to-back games and has also dished out a combined 10 assists in those two games. He returned 31.2 DFS points on FanDuel against the Spurs, his third-best performance of the season.



With Barea's affordable price tag, you'll have plenty of room to roster a huge stud like Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who is $11,900 on FanDuel and $11,300 DraftKings.



Durant will again have to carry the load for the Warriors with Steph Curry definitely out of the lineup and Draymond Green doubtful for a matchup against the Mavericks tonight.



KD has been seeing playoff-type usage the past few games, pushing 40 minutes per night on the floor in the last three matchups. He's averaged a whopping 64 DFS points per game during that stretch.



The SportsLine Projection Model says Durant will score 30.7 points, grab 8.8 rebounds and dish out seven assists, leading Golden State to a big win in a matchup with an Over-Under of 212.5 points.



McClure is also targeting a forward you're probably not evening thinking about who has been seeing extended usage in recent games. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Thursday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.