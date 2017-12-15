NBA DFS for Dec. 15: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Friday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Thursday, McClure locked in Warriors forward Omri Casspi as a value pick at just $4,100 on FanDuel. The result? Casspi exploded with 17 points, 11 rebounds and two assists -- returning 39 DFS points for an extremely affordable price. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.

For Friday, McClure is all over Clippers forward Sam Dekker, who is a tremendous value pick at just $4,300 on FanDuel.

Dekker is averaging 12.0 points per game and 4.5 boards in 26.5 minutes over the past two games, and he's in position to put up those types of numbers again with Danilo Gallinari expected to miss Friday's matchup for Los Angeles.

McClure expects to see Dekker on the floor for an extended period of time this evening, giving him plenty of opportunities to pay off a low price tag.

If you roster him, you'll have plenty of room to roster a huge name like Dekker's teammate Lou Williams, who is $8,800 on FanDuel and $7,600 on DraftKings.

Williams has scored 40 or more DFS points in four of his past five games and is expected to see even more minutes for the Clippers with Austin Rivers missing Friday's game due to a concussion.

The SportsLine Projection Model says Williams will score 27.4 points, dish out 7.9 assists and grab three rebounds in a matchup against the Wizards with an Over-Under of 209 points.

McClure is also targeting another big name who has been a usage monster recently, regular seeing over 30+ minutes per night on the court. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Friday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.