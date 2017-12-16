NBA DFS for Dec. 16: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Saturday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Friday, McClure locked in Raptors forward Serge Ibaka as a value pick at just $6,500 on FanDuel. The result: Ibaka exploded for 18 points and eight rebounds -- returning 31.6 DFS points for an extremely affordable price. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.



For Saturday, McClure is all over Jazz guard Rodney Hood, who is a value at just $5,300 on FanDuel.



Hood, who missed seven straight games due to an ankle injury, is averaging 16.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 27.5 minutes over the past two games, and he's in position to put up those types of numbers again on Saturday night against the Cavaliers.



McClure expects to see Hood on the floor for an extended period of time, giving him plenty of opportunities to pay off an affordable price tag.



If you roster him, you'll have plenty of room to roster a huge star like LeBron James, who is $12,500 on FanDuel and $11,600 on DraftKings.



James has scored 50 or more DK points in 11 of his past 12 games - and at least 60 in his last five - and will put up big numbers again on Saturday in a fast-paced game against the Jazz.



SportsLine's advanced projection model says James will approach a triple-double in a matchup with an Over-Under of 211.5 points.



McClure is also targeting another big name who has been a usage monster recently, regularly seeing over 35+ minutes per night on the court. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.



