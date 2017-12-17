NBA DFS for Dec. 17: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Saturday, you need to hear what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. This model simulates every player's production 10,000 times and has been used by the three largest sites to power fantasy projections.



This data-driven method produces some of the most thorough and unbiased projections imaginable and it's made some winning picks this season.



On Saturday, the model put Mavs forward Dirk Nowitzki in its optimal lineup at the bargain price of just $4,800 on FanDuel. The result: Nowitzki had 19 points, three assists and a pair of rebounds, good for 25.9 DFS points, all at a very affordable price.



For Sunday, the model has simulated every game 10,000 times and locked in Allen Crabbe of the Nets as a value pick at just $4,800 on FanDuel.



Crabbe is a buy-low opportunity on Sunday as he's been battling knee soreness and a shooting slump recently. He's no longer on the injury report, though, and his price has fallen under $5,000 after hitting $6,000 earlier this season.



He's a real threat for 30 DFS points in a matchup against the Pacers, but he's not priced like that at this point. Lock him in as a value play and enjoy the discount while you still can.



If you roster Crabbe, you'll still have plenty of salary cap room to add a huge star like John Wall of the Washington Wizards.



Wall has been slowly working his way back from a knee injury that cost him nine games, but he saw 30 minutes of action last time out and he should be ready to hit his old usage rates on Sunday in a competitive game against the Cavaliers.



The model projects that Wall will score 21 points, grab four rebounds and dish out nine assists, returning great value for a still-reasonable $9,500 on FanDuel that will allow you to build a balanced roster.



The model is also targeting a rising star who has been exploding recently and has a dream matchup on Sunday. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.



So what is the optimal NBA DFS lineup for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup from an advanced computer model that has simulated every player's production 10,000 times and nailed Dirk Nowitzki as a value pick on Saturday, and find out.