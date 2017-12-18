NBA DFS for Dec. 18: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Monday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Saturday, McClure locked Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson in as a value pick at just $5,800 on FanDuel. The result: Gibson stepped up in a huge way with 19 points and 10 boards, returning a strong total of 37.5 DFS points at an extremely affordable price. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.

For Monday, McClure is all over Warriors forward Jordan Bell as a value pick at just $4,700 on FanDuel.

Nobody is ready to declare Bell the next Draymond Green, but when Green is out of the lineup -- as he will be Monday night against the Lakers -- Bell has been stuffing the stat sheet with some impressive numbers.

Helping fill in for Green the past two games, Bell has averaged 9.5 points, six rebounds and five assists, leading to a significant bump in his DFS production.

In a game in L.A. that has the highest over-under (218) on Monday's slate, there should be plenty of opportunities for Bell to pay off his affordable DFS price as he piles up big numbers in multiple statistical categories.

If you roster Bell, you'll still have plenty of salary cap room to add his teammate, Kevin Durant, who is $12,000 on FanDuel.

Durant's productivity has also benefited from the Warriors' injury situation since he has shouldered much of the load with Stephen Curry and Green out of the lineup.

Durant is pushing 40 minutes per night and is a volume shooter right now, attempting over 20 shots in each of his past five games. He has scored at least 35 points in three of his past four and is averaging over 10 rebounds during that stretch as well. Even with all that shooting and scoring, he's also dishing out an average of 7.3 assists over his past four games.

McClure is also targeting a value player you might not even be thinking about who is in line for extra minutes because of key injuries. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Monday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.