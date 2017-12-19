NBA DFS for Dec. 19: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Tuesday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Monday, McClure locked 76ers center Richaun Holmes in as a value pick at just $4,500 on FanDuel. The result: Holmes scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds, returning 28.25 DK points -- his third-best performance of the season. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.



For Tuesday, McClure is all over Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr., who is a strong value play at just $4,600 on FanDuel.



Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (hip) missed Sunday's game against the Cavs and is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against New Orleans. If he's out, look for big numbers from Oubre, who had 11 points and eight rebounds in Washington's last game.



Even if Porter does play, Oubre has been putting up solid numbers off the bench as well, so there's still a relatively high floor for him either way, all at a very affordable price.



If you roster him at a discount, you'll have plenty of salary cap room to also add a huge star like his teammate Bradley Beal ($8,400 on FanDuel, $7,700 on DraftKings).



John Wall is back from a knee injury for Washington, but Beal continues to be the offensive catalyst. He saw 43 minutes on Saturday against Cleveland and attempted 27 shots, generating 27 points, five rebounds and five assists.



In a game against New Orleans that has the highest Over-Under (218.5) of the evening, Beal is one of the top overall plays. Get him in your lineups and watch the points roll in.



McClure is also targeting several value picks you might not even be thinking about who will return big DFS production at a reasonable price on Tuesday's three-game slate. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Tuesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.