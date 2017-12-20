NBA DFS for Dec. 20: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Wednesday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Tuesday, McClure locked in Sacramento guard Frank Mason as a value pick at just $4,200 on FanDuel. The result: Mason scored a career-high 16 points and returned 26.5 FD points, his second-best night of the year, all at an extremely affordable price. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.



For Wednesday, McClure is all over Clippers guard Lou Williams at $7,700 on FanDuel.



Williams missed Monday's game against San Antonio with a foot injury, but he's probable for Wednesday's enticing matchup against the Phoenix Suns, one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA.



Prior to his injury, Williams was scoring at an extremely high rate with seven 20-point performances in his last 10 games. SportsLine's Projection Model says he'll have 18 points and four assists in a game with one of the highest Over-Unders (215) on the 12-game slate.



If you roster Williams, you'll have room to build a balanced roster that also includes San Antonio forward LaMarcus Aldridge ($7,800 on DraftKings, $7,900 on FanDuel), who is having a strong first half of the season.



He's averaged a double-double over his last six games and had a monster performance on Saturday when he scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.



Kawhi Leonard, who is easing his way back into the San Antonio lineup, will reportedly be held out of Wednesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, leaving even more opportunity for Aldridge to pile up big numbers.



McClure is also targeting several value picks you're not even thinking about who will return big DFS production at a reasonable price. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Wednesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.