NBA DFS for Dec. 22: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Friday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Thursday, McClure locked in Toronto guard Kyle Lowry on his FanDuel roster. The result? Lowry went off with 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals -- returning over 40 DFS points on the evening. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.

For Friday, McClure is all over Portland point guard Shabazz Napier as an extreme value pick for just $3,700 on FanDuel.

Napier is expected to see extra time in place of the injured Damian Lilliard (hamstring), giving him plenty of opportunities to pay off his extremely low price.

He's been heating up in his last two contests, averaging 14.5 points during that span on 12-of-18 shooting from the field. Those back-to-back double-digit scoring performances ended a streak of six straight games where he failed to reach 10 points. Though his productivity has been up recently, his price is still low, making him a great value pick this evening.

You'll save a ton of salary cap room by adding Napier, leaving you room to build a balanced roster that can include Lakers guard Lonzo Ball ($7,400 on FanDuel).

Ball is on a hot streak right now, averaging almost 40 minutes per contest over the last four games. He's averaged 15.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists, and has also hit 11 total 3-pointers during that span.

He's threatened for a triple-double in some of those games as well, and in what should be a high-scoring matchup tonight against a banged-up Golden State squad, Ball will have the chance to put up more impressive DFS numbers.

McClure is also targeting a value pick you might not even be thinking about who is expected to see extended usage tonight because of an injury situation. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Friday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.