NBA DFS for Dec. 23: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Saturday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Friday, McClure locked in Lakers forward Julius Randle at just $5,100 on FanDuel. The result? Randle went off with 21 points and 10 boards, returning a season-high 41.5 DFS points on the evening. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.

For Saturday, McClure is again all over Portland point guard Shabazz Napier as a value pick for just $4,500 on FanDuel.

McClure locked Napier in his lineup last night and got 35.3 DFS points after he scored 14 points, dished out five assists and grabbed four rebounds as he saw a whopping 37 minutes on the floor in place of the injured Damian Lilliard.

Lilliard (hamstring) is expected to miss Saturday's road matchup with the Lakers as well, again giving Napier a great opportunity to see big minutes against a shaky perimeter defense. His price has gone up slightly since Friday, but McClure says he's still well worth the affordable $4,500 tag.

If you roster Napier, you'll still have plenty of room to build a balanced roster that can also include Memphis shooting guard Tyreke Evans, who is $8,000 on FanDuel.

Evans has scored at least 22 points in three of his last games, and after a tough night at Golden State on Wednesday, he bounced back with big numbers against Phoenix on Thursday -- scoring 23 points, grabbing nine rebounds and contributing five assists.

With Memphis guard Mike Conley sidelined for a bit longer, Evans is an enticing option in a matchup against a Clippers squad that has struggled with its perimeter defense at times this season.

McClure is also targeting a value pick you might not even be thinking about who he is expecting to go off this evening. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.

