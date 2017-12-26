NBA DFS for Dec. 26: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Tuesday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Christmas Day, McClure highly recommended Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma. The result? Kuzma exploded for 31 points, four assists and three rebounds -- returning 47.60 DFS points for an extremely affordable price. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.

For Tuesday, McClure is all over Jazz forward Donovan Mitchell, who is a tremendous value at $7,200 on FanDuel.

Mitchell is averaging 22.4 points per game in his last 10 outings and is coming off a strong performance that saw him score 29 points against the Thunder, and he's in a position to put up those types of numbers again tonight against the Nuggets.

If you roster him, you'll have plenty of room to roster other stars like Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans, who is $8,500 on FanDuel and $8,600 on DraftKings.

Evans has scored 30 or more DFS points in five straight games, including his latest outing against the Clippers that saw him produce 30 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals -- returning 61.90 DFS points for those who rostered him.

The SportsLine Projection Model says Evans will score 20.3 points, grab 6.4 rebounds and dish out 4.7 assists in a matchup against the Suns with an Over-Under of 205.5 points.

McClure is also targeting multiple value picks you might not even be thinking about that will allow you to build a loaded roster with huge potential this evening. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Tuesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.