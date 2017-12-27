NBA DFS for Dec. 27: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Wednesday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Tuesday, McClure rostered Jazz forward Derrick Favors as a value pick at just $5,600 on FanDuel, saying he was too cheap for his matchup against the Nuggets. The result? Favors saw the floor for 29 minutes and scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds, returning 30.2 DFS points at a very affordable price. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.

For Wednesday, McClure is all over Grizzlies guard Andrew Harrison, who is a huge value at just $4,200 on FanDuel.

With star Memphis guard Mike Conley out of the lineup, Harrison has been one of the players who has picked up the slack. He's seen over 30 minutes on the floor in the last three games and has averaged 13 points per contest during that span.

Harrison gets an enticing matchup tonight against the Lakers' shaky perimeter defense that is ranked 26th in the NBA in scoring defense. He'll have plenty of chances to pay off his affordable price tag.

If you roster him, you'll have plenty of room to roster a huge star like Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler, who is $8,900 on FanDuel.

After a slow game against the Suns on Dec. 16, Butler has been a consistent force. He's scored at least 23 points in his last four games as he's averaged almost 40 minutes of usage per contest. That's also led to big DFS production, including at least 45 points on FanDuel in three of those four games.

He has a nice matchup tonight against a mediocre Denver defense that shouldn't be able to slow his roll down. SportsLine's Projection Model is calling for 21.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists from Butler tonight.

McClure is also targeting a value pick you might not even be thinking about that will allow you to build a loaded roster with huge potential this evening. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.

