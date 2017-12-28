NBA DFS for Dec. 28: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Thursday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Wednesday, McClure rostered Pacers forward Lance Stephenson at just $4,800 on FanDuel. The result? Stephenson put up monster numbers, scoring 16 points, grabbing 15 rebounds and adding five assists -- returning his best night of the year with 42.5 DFS points Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.

For Thursday, McClure is all over Detroit point guard Ish Smith, who is a huge value at just $5,500 on FanDuel.

Smith took over for the injured Reggie Jackson on Wednesday night and put together a nice performance, scoring 12 points, dishing out three assists and grabbing two rebounds in 25 minutes on the court.

Jackson is on the shelf for a couple months, leaving plenty of opportunities for Smith to get even more usage. He'll have a great chance to put together his fourth consecutive game of double-digit scoring on Thursday in a matchup against the Orlando Magic, the third-worst team in the NBA when it comes to scoring defense.

If you roster him, you'll have plenty of room to roster a huge star like Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler, who is $8,900 on FanDuel.

After a slow game against the Suns on Dec. 16, Butler has been a consistent force. He's scored at least 23 points in his last five games, and his 39-point outbreak against Denver on Wednesday upped his scoring average to a whopping 31.2 points per game during that span. That's also led to big DFS production, including at least 45 points on FanDuel in four of those five games.

With guard Jeff Teague (knee) likely out tonight for a competitive matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, Butler is in a great position to continue his dominant streak. And even though his production has been elite recently, he's still cheaper than some other top options at just $8,900 on FanDuel.

McClure is also targeting a value pick you might not even be thinking about that will allow you to build a loaded roster with huge potential this evening. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.

