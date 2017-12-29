NBA DFS for Dec. 29: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Friday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.
He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Thursday, McClure locked in Celtics forward Jayson Tatum as a value pick. The result? Tatum put up monster numbers, scoring 19 points, grabbing five rebounds and two assists -- returning 35.5 DFS points at an extremely affordable price. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.
For Friday, McClure is all over Pacers guard Lance Stephenson, who is a tremendous value at $5,800 on FanDuel.
Stephenson put up huge numbers against the Mavericks in his last outing, scoring 16 points, securing 15 rebounds and adding five assists -- returning his best night of the year with 42.5 DFS points. And he could be in position to put up those types of numbers again tonight against the Bulls.
If you roster him, you'll have plenty of room to roster other stars like Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, who is $11,500 on FanDuel and DraftKings.
Westbrook has scored 58 or more DFS points in six straight games, including hist latest outing against the Raptors that saw him produce 30 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds and two steals -- returning 61.5 DFS points for those who rostered him.
The SportsLine Projection Model says Westbrook will score 27.9 points, grab 9.8 rebounds and dish out 9.8 assists in a matchup against the Bucks with an Over-Under of 207 points.
McClure is also targeting a value pick you might not even be thinking about that will allow you to build a loaded roster with huge potential this evening. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Friday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.
