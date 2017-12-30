NBA DFS for Dec. 30: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Saturday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.
He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Friday, McClure locked in Pacers guard Lance Stephenson as a value pick. The result: Stephenson put up huge numbers, scoring 18 points, grabbing nine rebounds and three assists -- returning 31.3 FD points for an extremely affordable price. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.
For Saturday, McClure is all over 76ers forward Richaun Holmes, who is a tremendous value at $4,200 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel.
Holmes has scored double-digit DK points in nine of list last 10 games, including a 30-point outburst against the Raptors last week. And he's in position to put up those types of numbers again on Saturday night against the Nuggets.
If you roster Holmes, you'll have plenty of room to roster a huge star like 76ers guard Ben Simmons, who is $8,700 on FanDuel and $8,300 on DraftKings.
Simmons is averaging 38 DK points in the month of December and is averaging 16.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists. And he actually puts up better offensive numbers on the road, scoring 17.1 points per game.
McClure is also targeting another player you might not even be thinking about who will allow you to build a loaded roster with huge potential. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Saturday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.
