NBA DFS for Dec. 4: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Monday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

Over the weekend Saturday, McClure locked value pick Rajon Rondo in his lineup for just $5,000 on DraftKings. The result: Rondo absolutely stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, 10 assists and six rebounds, returning an amazing 38.5 DK points at an incredible value. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.

For Monday, McClure has identified Knicks forward Michael Beasley as a tremendous value pick at just $5,000 on FanDuel.

Beasley has been filling in well for injured New York star Kristaps Porzingis, who is again expected to miss Monday night's game against the Pacers as he battles an ankle injury.

Beasley scored 21 points and grabbed three boards in Sunday's game against the Magic, and McClure is expecting big numbers again in what should be a competitive game against the Pacers with an over-under of 210 points.

Another pick McClure is all-in on: Jazz guard Alec Burks, who is only $4,800 on FanDuel, an amazing steal for Monday's NBA DFS slate.

Why is he such a value? With Rodney Hood out, Burks has been thriving as one of Utah's top offensive options. He has poured in 52 points over the past two games, racking up massive DFS value in the process. With Hood (ankle) scratched again for Monday, lock Burks in your lineup and look for this trend to continue.

If you add these two value players, you'll have plenty of room to roster huge stars with high floors that are virtual locks to pile up points. Getting the right value picks will be the difference between winning your NBA DFS tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Monday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.