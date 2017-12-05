NBA DFS for Dec. 5: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Tuesday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Monday, McClure locked value pick Alec Burks in his lineup for just $4,800 on FanDuel. The result: Burks went off with 27 points, five rebounds and three assists -- returning 40.5 DFS points, his second-best performance of the season. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.



For Tuesday, McClure has identified Wizards forward Otto Porter as a must-roster pick at $7,000 on FanDuel.



Some are staying away from Porter because of a recent 3-for-14 shooting performance, but McClure says with a lack of top-tier options tonight because of a limited NBA slate, Porter is somebody you need to have in your lineup.



Washington struggled mightily against the Jazz on the road in an embarrassing 116-69 loss. That should serve as a wake-up call, so look for Porter, who is averaging 15.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, to improve his productivity and return value this evening.



If you get him in your lineup, you'll still have room to roster a huge star like Russell Westbrook ($10,700 on FanDuel, $11,000 on DraftKings).



With the limited schedule and a lack of overall star power tonight, McClure classifies Westbrook as an "obvious top play."



SportsLine's projection model has Westbrook threatening for a triple-double with 23.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists this evening in what should be a competitive matchup against the Jazz. Lock him in your lineup and watch the DFS points roll in.



He's also targeting a player with a high floor who you absolutely need to lock in your lineup since there are only three games on the slate. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Tuesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.