NBA DFS for Dec. 8: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Friday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.
He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Thursday, McClure locked value pick Wizards forward Markieff Morris in as a value pick at just $4,800 on FanDuel. The result? Morris scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds on his way to 36.7 DFS points -- his second best game of the year. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.
For Friday, McClure is all over Magic forward Jonathon Simmons as a value pick at just $6,100 on FanDuel and $5,600 on DraftKings.
The Magic are down multiple key pieces such as Terrence Ross and Evan Fournier, meaning a substantial bump in usage for Simmons, who has been seeing the floor for close to 40 minutes per night recently.
That's been reflected in his production. He's scored in double-figures in seven of his last eight games and scored above his season average in four straight contests. He's also recorded at least six rebounds in his last three outings, providing even more value for players who have put him in their DFS lineups at affordable prices.
If you roster Simmons, you'll still have enough salary cap room to add a star like LaMarcus Aldridge, who is $8,200 on FanDuel and $7,600 on DraftKings.
Aldridge has been blowing up with Kawhi Leonard out of the lineup. He's averaged 26.2 points per game over his last five games and is a great bet to pile up close to 10 rebounds and a few assists per game as well.
With Leonard eyeing a potential return over the weekend, Friday's competitive matchup against the Celtics might be your last chance to get the elevated production from Aldridge. SportsLine's Projection Model likes Aldridge to lead all Spurs with 18 points and nine rebounds.
McClure is also targeting a player you might not even be thinking about who has been going off in recent games, but hasn't seen his price rise too much yet. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Friday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.
-
Cavs vs. Pacers odds, computer picks
SportsLine's computer model simulated Cavs-Pacers 10,000 times, with some surprising resul...
-
Noel has thumb surgery; out indefinitely
Nerlens Noel's rough season in Dallas just got rougher
-
Time to blow it up in OKC? Not so fast
A look at the possible outcomes of OKC's current predicament
-
Rose says return isn't related to money
By retiring, Rose could have lost not only the money in his Cavs contract but also the $80M...
-
Pistons vs. Warriors odds, picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday night's Pistons vs. Warriors game 10,000...
-
How to watch Warriors vs. Pistons
The Pistons will try to snap a four-game losing streak against the Steph Curry-less Warrio...
Add a Comment