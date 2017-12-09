NBA DFS for Dec. 9: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Saturday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Friday, McClure locked value pick Magic forward Jonathon Simmons in his lineup at just $6,100 on FanDuel. The result: Simmons scored 21 points and grabbed four rebounds, returning a strong total of 24.8 DFS points at a very affordable price. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.

For Saturday, McClure is all over Hornets forward Marvin Williams as a value pick at just $4,400 on FanDuel and $3,600 on DraftKings.

The Hornets are down multiple key pieces such as Nicolas Batum, Jeremy Lamb, and Frank Kaminsky, meaning a substantial bump in usage for Williams, who saw the floor for 40 minutes against the Bulls on Friday.

Williams had 17 points and nine rebounds in that Friday night contest, scoring 34.3 DFS points - his second best performance of the season. With the lengthy injury list for Charlotte on Saturday, look for Williams to again log close to 40 minutes on the floor and put up big numbers in both scoring and rebounds.

If you roster Williams, you'll still have enough salary cap room to add a star like his teammate, Kemba Walker, who is $8,700 on FanDuel and $8,200 on DraftKings.

Like Williams, Walker has been the beneficiary of extra usage because of injuries to several key teammates. He's averaged nearly 38 minutes and 24.3 points over the last three points and has delivered over 30 DFS points in all of those games as well.

Against a shaky L.A. Lakers' perimeter defense, Walker is projected by SportsLine's advanced computer to score 24 points, dish out six assists and grab four rebounds. Get him in your roster and watch the DFS points roll in.

McClure is also targeting a value player you might not even be thinking about who could go off tonight. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Saturday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.

