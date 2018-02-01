NBA DFS for February 1: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Thursday, February 1, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Wednesday, McClure locked in Celtics guard Terry Rozier for $5,100 on FanDuel and $5,300 on DraftKings. The result: Rozier exploded for a triple-double that returned almost 60 points on both sites -- easily his best performance of the season.



Anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a huge NBA DFS night.



For Thursday, McClure is all over Wizards power forward Markieff Morris, who is just $5,700 on FanDuel and $6,200 on DraftKings.



Morris has been heating up recently, returning almost 40 points on both sites in three consecutive games. He's averaged 20.3 points during that span while he's carried more of the offensive load with John Wall on the shelf.



The Wizards take on the Raptors on Thursday, a team that has been struggling to defend the power forward position recently. Toronto has given up an average of 45.8 points on FanDuel to opposing power forwards in its last 10 games. That could mean more big production for Morris, so lock him in before his price starts going up in the coming week.



Roster Morris and you'll have plenty of room to add a huge star like Thunder small forward Paul George, who is $8,200 on FanDuel and $7,500 on DraftKings.



After a slower start in OKC, he is on a big-time hot streak right now. He's averaged 26.2 points in his last five outings, and several of those efforts led to over 40 points on both DraftKings and FanDuel.



George is getting it done in multiple statistical categories. His points are grabbing the headlines, but he's been averaging nearly five rebounds during his current streak as well, and he's even had multiple steals in several games. Lock him in and watch the DFS points roll in from plenty of categories.



McClure is also targeting another value pick who regularly goes off for more than 50 points on DraftKings and FanDuel, but has a price tag of under $9,000 on both sites. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Thursday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.