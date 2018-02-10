NBA DFS for February 10: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Saturday, February 10, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.
He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Friday, McClure locked in Bulls point guard Jerian Grant at $5,800 on FanDuel. The result: Grant pushed for a triple-double with 14 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds -- returning 40.1 points on FanDuel, one of his best performances of the season.
Anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a huge NBA DFS night.
For Saturday, McClure is all over Spurs point guard Patty Mills as a value pick at just $4,300 on FanDuel and $3,800 on DraftKings.
San Antonio's backcourt is decimated by injuries. Dejounte Murray (ankle) and Tony Parker (back) are both out for what should be a high-scoring game against the Warriors on Saturday, so Mills will be called on to carry the load.
Mills put up close to 30 points on both DraftKings and FanDuel when he played extra minutes earlier this week against Phoenix, and he has even more upside on Saturday against a high-flying Golden State squad.
Roster Mills and you'll still have plenty of room to add a huge star like Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is $11,500 on FanDuel and $10,800 on DraftKings.
"The Greek Freak" has been putting up over 50 points on FanDuel and DraftKings on a regular basis, and he gets a dream matchup on Saturday against a Magic defense that has no way to stop him.
Orlando is ranked 27th in the NBA in scoring defense, giving up almost 110 points per game, and is ranked near the bottom of the league defending small forwards. This is a perfect storm for Antetokounmpo to go off for massive numbers, so get him in your lineups and watch the DFS points roll in.
McClure is also targeting a value pick who just went off for over 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, but is still priced under $6,000 on both sites. He carries tournament-winning potential on Saturday. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Saturday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.
