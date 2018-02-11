NBA DFS for February 11: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Sunday, February 11, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Saturday, McClure locked in Suns small forward Josh Jackson for $6,300 on FanDuel. The result: Jackson stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four blocks on his way to a season-best 50.9 points on FanDuel.



Anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a huge NBA DFS night.



For Sunday, McClure is all over Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins as a value pick at $6,000 on FanDuel and $6,200 on DraftKings.



Wiggins has been going off recently with at least 24 points on FanDuel and DraftKings in nine of his last 12 games. And he gets a extremely favorable matchup on Sunday against a Sacramento team that ranks in the bottom half of the league in scoring defense.



Roster Wiggins and you'll have plenty of room to add a huge star like Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Tyreke Evans, who is $7,700 on FanDuel and $7,400 on DraftKings.



Evans has not played since January 29th because the Grizzlies sat him in hopes of trading him before the deadline. Therefore, he will be well rested and eager to get back on the court.



Before his hiatus, Evans was putting up massive numbers on both DraftKings and FanDuel on a regular basis, and in what should be a shootout against the Thunder, Evans' ceiling is incredibly high.



He went off the last time these two teams met too, posting a double-double with 29 points and 13 rebounds. Evans will continue to have a high usage rate as the lead playmaker and scorer for Memphis, so get him in your lineups and watch the DFS points roll in.



McClure is also targeting a player who has put up at least 30 points on DraftKings and FanDuel in back-to-back games and is in position to explode. He carries tournament-winning potential on Sunday. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



