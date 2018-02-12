NBA DFS for February 12: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Monday, Feb. 12, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Sunday, McClure locked in Oklahoma City Thunder guard Raymond Felton at $4,100 on FanDuel. The result: Felton had his most productive night since October, scoring 14 points, dishing out eight assists and grabbing six rebounds -- returning 32.2 points on FanDuel at a very affordable price.

Anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a huge NBA DFS night.

For Monday, McClure is all over San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol as a value pick at $5,400 on FanDuel $4,800 on DraftKings.

Gasol has had multiple 30-point performances on DraftKings and FanDuel in recent weeks and he's in position to put up even bigger numbers Monday against the Utah Jazz.

That's because the Spurs are decimated with injuries right now. Forward LaMarcus Aldridge (knee) will get the night off, Kawhi Leonard remains on the shelf and Tony Parker and Dejounte Murray are both questionable. San Antonio will be leaning heavily on Gasol, so be sure to take advantage of his mouth-watering opportunity.

Roster Gasol and you'll have plenty of room to add a rising DFS star like New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley, who is $6,500 on FanDuel and $6,800 on DraftKings.

Beasley has been putting up huge numbers since he took over starting power forward duties in place of the injured Kristaps Porzingis. He has gone for over 35 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings in his past two starts and he's in position to go off against a mediocre Philadelphia lineup Monday.

Be sure to get Beasley in your lineups now because his price tag will continue to rise in the coming weeks.

