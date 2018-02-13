NBA DFS for February 13: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Tuesday, February 13, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.
He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Monday, McClure locked in San Antonio Spurs forward Davis Bertans, a player many weren't thinking about, as a value pick at $3,900 on FanDuel. The result: Bertans had one of his most productive games so far -- returning 28.8 points on FanDuel, his third-highest total of the season.
Anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a huge NBA DFS night.
For Tuesday, McClure is all over Spurs center Pau Gasol, who is $6,000 on FanDuel and $5,600 on DraftKings.
Gasol has had multiple 30-point performances on DraftKings and FanDuel recently and he's in position to put up even bigger numbers Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets.
That's because the Spurs are decimated with injuries. Forward LaMarcus Aldridge (knee) is out through the All-Star break, while Kawhi Leonard (quad) and Rudy Gay (heel) remain out indefinitely. Gasol saw 33 minutes on the floor on Monday against Utah, so expect San Antonio to again lean on him.
Roster Gasol and you'll have plenty of room to add a consistent DFS threat like Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson, who is $5,400 on FanDuel and $5,300 on DraftKings.
Gibson has put up five consecutive games of 20 points on FanDuel and has a favorable chance to do that again on Tuesday against the Rockets in the game with highest Over-Under of the slate.
Gibson has been a high-volume shooter recently, regularly putting up 10 or more shots per game. Those will lead to points and he's also a solid rebounder, so he gives you plenty of opportunities to pile up points on DraftKings and FanDuel in a hurry.
McClure is also targeting a player who is poised to go off in one of the fastest-paced games of the night. Based on this matchup and his recent production, he's a great bet to put up 50, even 60, points on DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Tuesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.
