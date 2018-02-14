NBA DFS for February 14: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Wednesday, February 14, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.
He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Tuesday, McClure locked in Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith for just $4,600 on FanDuel. The result: Smith buried six three-pointers on his way to 18 points, six rebounds and three assists -- returning 32.7 points on FanDuel, one of his best totals of the season.
Anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a huge NBA DFS night.
For Wednesday, McClure is all over New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley at $6,800 on FanDuel and $6,900 on DraftKings.
Beasley has been a fast-rising star since taking over for Kristaps Porzingis (ACL) in the lineup. He's been getting starter's minutes over the past three games and has averaged around 35 points on DraftKings and FanDuel during that span.
Despite that sharp rise in production, his price remains under $7,000 on both sites, so lock him in as a high-floor player on Wednesday.
Roster Beasley and you'll have plenty of room to add Lakers forward Julius Randle, who is $7,000 on FanDuel and $7,400 on DraftKings.
He's benefited from the new-look lineup in L.A. and is coming off a stellar performance in Dallas over the weekend where he put up over 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings.
On Wednesday, he gets a strong matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, who have the second-worst scoring defense in the NBA. Lock in Randle and watch as he piles up big numbers in scoring, rebounding and assists, just like he did in his last game.
McClure is also targeting a player who is under $8,500 on both sites, but is in position to explode for 50 or more points on FanDuel and DraftKings because of a dream matchup. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Wednesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.
