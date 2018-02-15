NBA DFS for February 15: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Thursday, February 15, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Wednesday, McClure locked in Hawks guard Malcolm Delaney, a player many weren't even thinking about, at $3,500 on FanDuel. The result: Delaney scored 11 points and dished out seven assists -- returning 27.5 DFS points, one of his highest totals of the season.

Anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a huge NBA DFS night.

For Thursday, McClure is all over Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson at $5,200 on FanDuel and $5,300 on DraftKings.

Gibson has been a steady force recently, producing over 20 DFS points in five of his last six games. That's because he piles up production in multiple categories. During that span, he's recorded double-digit points four times and he's grabbed at least five rebounds in all six contests.

He's also a threat to block multiple shots in any game, so lock him in your lineup and look for consistent performance in several categories at a cheap price.

Roster Gibson and you'll have plenty of room to stack him with teammate Jeff Teague, who is $6,700 on FanDuel and $6,200 on DraftKings.

He's been putting up big numbers as well recently, recording 35 or more DFS points on both sites in three of his last four games.

Teague gets a dream matchup tonight against the Lakers -- the 28th ranked team in the league when it comes to scoring defense. It's tough to find a matchup with that kind of value on a two-game slate, so Teague is close to a must play this evening.

