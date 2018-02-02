NBA DFS for February 2: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Friday, February 2, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.
He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Thursday, McClure locked in Grizzlies guard Andrew Harrison for just $4,700 on FanDuel and $4,300 on DraftKings. The result: Harrison scored 18 points and dished out eight assists on his way to over 35 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings -- easily his best performance of the year.
Anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a huge NBA DFS night.
For Friday, McClure is all over Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio as a value play at just $5,900 on FanDuel and $6,200 on DraftKings.
Rubio is coming off an eye-popping performance against Golden State where he scored 23 points, produced 11 assists and grabbed five rebounds on his way to a season-high 48.75 points on FanDuel.
On Friday, he gets a dream matchup against the fast-paced Phoenix Suns, who give up more points per game (111.8) than any other NBA squad, so expect Rubio to again put up tournament-winning numbers, particularly as he leads the fast break and piles up points and assists.
Roster Rubio and you'll have plenty of room to add a huge star like Pelicans shooting guard Jrue Holiday, who is $8,200 on FanDuel and $7,700 on DraftKings.
New Orleans lost DeMarcus Cousins for the season recently, and though the Pelicans acquired Nikola Mirotic from the Bulls, he won't be in the lineup until Saturday.
Lock Holiday in on Friday because New Orleans will be leaning on him in what should be a high-scoring battle against the Thunder. He easily has an upside of over 50 points on FanDuel and DraftKings.
McClure is also targeting another value pick who is on a streak of 40-point performances on FanDuel and DraftKings. He's in line to go off again on Friday. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing
